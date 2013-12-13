The FourFourTwo Preview: Norwich vs Swansea

Michael Laudrup's men have been unable to build on their 3-0 victory over Newcastle on December 4, drawing at home to Hull City before losing at Saint Gallen in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The welsh side will be seeking a response when they return to domestic action, although they have injury worries that were only added to by the trip to Switzerland, with centre-back Chico Flores hurting his knee.

The Spaniard looks set to join the likes of goalkeeper Michel Vorm, Angel Rangel and Leon Britton on the sidelines.

Flores would have been suspended for the Norwich clash regardless of his injury, but his absence will still prove a blow during the busy Christmas and New Year period.

Vorm (knee) travelled but played no part against Saint Gallen, Britton (toe) remains unavailable and Rangel (calf) is in doubt.

Michu (ankle) returned in Swansea's 1-1 draw against Hull on December 9, but he was rested for the Europa League clash.

He looks highly likely to be included, though, for a Swansea side who have won just two of their past 11 matches in all competitions.

Since both returned to the English Premier League, Norwich have enjoyed an edge over Swansea.

In their past four meetings, Norwich have claimed three victories and the most recent match – in April – finished in a 2-2 draw.

Expect plenty of goals with the teams having shared 20 in their past four meetings, including a 4-3 thriller in December last year.

Norwich have been inconsistent so far this season, but at least have improved since being hammered 7-0 by Manchester City in November.

Chris Hughton's side have three wins and two losses since then, moving four points clear of the relegation zone.

Norwich have injury concerns of their own with Anthony Pilkington (hamstring) and Robert Snodgrass (knee) among those missing.

Elliott Bennett (knee), Mark Bunn and Alexander Tettey (both ankle) are also battling to be fit, while Ricky van Wolfswinkel could return after recovering from a toe injury.

The biggest problem for Hughton's team has been their defence – somewhat skewed by the seven-goal loss at City – having conceded 28 goals in 15 league games.

That said, they have managed two clean sheets in their last three outings, and that may be required to take something against Swansea.