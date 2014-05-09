The FourFourTwo Preview: Sunderland vs Swansea

Both teams looked in danger of facing the drop in recent weeks, with Sunderland in particular fearing the worst after a 1-0 home defeat to Everton on April 12 left them rock bottom, seven points adrift of safety.

Since that day, however, Gus Poyet's men have hit a tremendous run of form, with four wins and a draw in their past five matches, which included trips to Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Wednesday's 2-0 win over West Brom - their fourth in succession - lifted them to 14th in the table, five points clear of the drop zone and with a chance of finishing 12th.

Their visitors this weekend have enjoyed a positive week themselves following the announcement that Garry Monk has signed a three-year deal to become manager of the club on a permanent basis.

Monk took over from Michael Laudrup in February and has guided the Welsh outfit to four wins in 13 league matches at the helm.

Two of those came back-to-back last month, a 2-1 win at Newcastle United before a 4-1 demolition of Aston Villa secured their survival, although a 1-0 home defeat to Southampton last time out served to dampen spirits a little.

The win at St James' Park was Swansea's first away from home since November, while Sunderland's excellent revival has seen them win each of their last two home fixtures without conceding a goal.

Fabio Borini, Sunderland's on-loan Liverpool striker, spent a brief period on loan at the Liberty Stadium from Chelsea in 2011 and scored six goals in firing Swansea to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Swansea fans will have fond memories of the Italian from his short spell in Wales, but they will be wary of a striker who has scored three goals in his last four matches.

Like Borini, Connor Wickham has also been in form for Poyet's men, with five goals in his last five appearances, but Swansea will be confident that Wilfried Bony, with 16 Premier League strikes to date, can continue his recent purple patch.

The Ivorian has six in his past eight games, with that prolific run coming just at the right time for a Swansea outfit who were just three points above the drop zone with four matches remaining.

Chico Flores missed the defeat to Southampton with a cut toe and is a doubt for the trip, while Michu has been struggling with an ankle problem and may miss out again.

For the hosts, Carlos Cuellar remains a doubt with a hamstring problem, while Ki Sung-Yueng has a knee injury and would have been unable to face his parent club in any case.