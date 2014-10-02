The FourFourTwo Preview: Swansea vs Newcastle

Reported comments by Mike Ashley that Pardew had one game to save his job prior to Monday's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Stoke City were written off as tongue-in-cheek by the Newcastle chairman, but that joke could wear thin if results do not turn around soon.

The St James' Park club, who are without a Premier League win this season, currently sit 19th in the table, ahead of rock-bottom Burnley on goals scored alone.

Pardew knows the pressure from all quarters will only increase if his side come away from the Liberty Stadium empty-handed on Saturday.

"There's not much to say - we need to get a win," he said. "No matter what I say to some reasonable people it means nothing, we need to win.

"I spoke to the chief executive and we discussed ways of trying to help the team and getting the team playing to its capacity.

"Our fans want to see us play a brand of football that we can't quite put together right now. We're trying to do it and have quality.

"It is about fighting and digging in at the moment as a team, and if we do that then something will fall our way."

In contrast, Swansea are currently enjoying a lofty position in the Premier League - occupying fifth, despite a run of three matches without a win.

The Welsh club head into Saturday's fixture with an impressive recent record against Newcastle, having won the last four encounters between the sides.

However, manager Garry Monk knows he is preparing to face a side with something to prove, and he is well aware the visitors should not be taken lightly.

"[It will be] a very tough game, they are a good squad with good players," he stressed. "I know they're in a difficult moment but I've been there and players will scrap and fight for every point because they become different animals.

"It's a game we're looking forward to where we're looking to perform, but we're wary.

"He [Pardew] is an experienced manager and I think they'll be fine. They need to get through this but I think they'll move on."

Jordi Amat and Leon Britton (both knee) are sidelined for Swansea, while Angel Rangel serves a one-game ban following his sending off in a drab 0-0 draw at Sunderland last weekend.

Rangel's most obvious replacement, Dwight Tiendalli (groin), is facing a race against time to be fit, so Monk could hand the versatile Jazz Richards a first league start for the club since New Year's Eve 2011.

Newcastle remain without the services of Siem de Jong (thigh), Rolando Aarons (hamstring) and Davide Santon (knee), but Mehdi Abeid is available again following a suspension.

Ryan Taylor made his long-awaited return from a knee injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly victory over Carlisle United this week.