Fournier ignores questions about Lyon future

Lyon coach Hubert Fournier shrugged off questions about his future at the club after his side's 5-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Fournier's men were brushed aside by the table-topping title-holders, for whom Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace and Serge Aurier, Edinson Cavani and Lucas Moura also netted.

Jordan Ferri had earlier scored what proved to be a consolation for the visitors.

Lyon were PSG's main title challengers last term, but this season is a different story and Fournier's side are sixth on the table with scant hope of mounting a push for honours.

Fournier defended his players' performance in the heavy defeat, saying: "The victory of PSG seems logical, but the score seems harsh.

"The third goal hurt us. It ended the suspense and put PSG in some comfort. The fourth goal seems to be a refereeing error and the fifth is [incidental].

"We helped them with our start to the match."

Lyon are now winless in their last five Ligue 1 matches, and questions are starting to be asked of Fournier's tenure at Lyon, but he gave the doubters short shrift.

"My personal future is not important right now," he said.

"I liked the attitude of the players, despite facing opponents who are much higher [placed] than us, we were united and we showed courage.

"I am obviously disappointed with the result, but I'm reassured about the state of mind of the boys."