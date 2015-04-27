Fournier: Lyon still dreaming

Lyon coach Hubert Fournier told his team they can "keep dreaming" after reclaiming top spot in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Fournier's men moved back above reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, who have a game in hand, courtesy of a 4-2 win at Reims.

Corentin Tolisso and Alexandre Lacazette struck in the opening six minutes before a Maxime Gonalons own goal brought Reims back into the contest.

Clinton N'Jie's 20th-minute goal restored Lyon's two-goal advantage and they saw out victory after a Mickael Tacalfred own goal and Gaetan Charbonnier strike in the dying stages.

"We drop nothing," Fournier said.

"Four games to go, we are top of the league, so we can keep dreaming for the next fixtures."

Fournier said it was a tricky encounter for his team, and felt their finishing let them down during the second half.

"It was a very good start. The first 20 minutes were interesting," he said.

"After that, we did not know if we had to attack or defend at the end of the first half.

"And at the beginning of the second half, we had to recognise that we had to cope with a team of Reims who gave everything to try to come back into the game, the balance of power changed. We needed other virtues, to defend, to protect ourselves, we made a lot of fouls so we were under pressure.

"As we didn't have the same finishing in the second half, especially in counter-attacks, we were happy to score that fourth goal that ended the game."