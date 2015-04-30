Fournier not giving up in title race

Hubert Fournier insists Lyon will be primed and ready to take advantage of any slip-ups from Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 title race.

A run of five successive wins has seen PSG climb back to the top of the division in recent weeks and open up a three-point cushion over Lyon in second.

PSG have hit form at the perfect time, but Fournier is focused on ensuring Lyon are ready to pounce should they be given an opportunity.

"We do not have our destiny in our hands," he said. "For us, we have to do the maximum until the end of the season and have no regrets if Paris were to experience a setback.

"But if not, it does not change, we still have the will to get the best possible result and believe we can do it, even though we know we have an incredible Paris team in front of us. "

Fournier's side can apply some pressure by moving level with the leaders for 24 hours if they beat Evian on Saturday, with PSG travelling to Nantes the following day.

"I do not feel that this will change much in their [PSG's] approach," added the Lyon coach. "Paris are used to this end of championship pressure.

"But it is important to take three points against Evian, and see how Paris react. We must also do it to reinforce second place."