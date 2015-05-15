Fournier urges Lyon to play with freedom

Hubert Fournier has called on Lyon to play with freedom in their final home game of the season versus Bordeaux after conceding the Ligue 1 title to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fournier's men were beaten 3-0 by Caen last weekend, a result that left the seven-time champions six points adrift of PSG with two games to play and led Fournier to accept that the title was beyond their reach.

PSG will win the championship for a third successive season with a draw at Montpellier, or if Lyon lose to Bordeaux on Saturday.

But Fournier is still proud of the way Lyon, who will move to a new stadium named the Stade des Lumieres at some stage next campaign, have performed in his first season in charge.

"I hope we play with freedom for this last match at the Stade Gerland and that the day is beautiful," he said.

"We want to play a good game in front of our public and show that we can be proud of our season."

Asked about midfielder Gueida Fofana, who has not played for the first team all term because of an ankle problem, Fournier added: "Gueida Fofana has worked hard to get back. He will probably get a chance to play at the end of the season."