FPL tips: Bosses convinced Spurs pair are no flash in the pan

With the first transfer deadline having passed, and an international break to let the dust settle, Fantasy Premier League managers are busy reshuffling the pack ahead of gameweek five.

And while goals have been flying in left, right and centre, one goalkeeper has managed to curry the favour of hundreds of thousands of FPL bosses.

Emi Martinez arrived at Aston Villa from Arsenal with his stock as high as it’s ever been, and two clean sheets along with a penalty save has seen him only increase in value.

Martinez is the top-scoring goalie of the opening four gameweeks despite having played just three games, with 22 points at 7.3 per fixture, while he made six saves in Villa’s 7-2 win against Liverpool.

The Argentinian is reasonably priced too at £4.6m, so it’s no surprise to see a net total of more than 200,000 managers adding him to their squad ahead of GW5.

In defence meanwhile both a bargain option and a premium option have emerged in Max Kilman of Wolves and Ben Chilwell of Chelsea.

Kilman has only appeared in one Wolves game in the Premier League this season but registered nine points as his side earned a 1-0 win against Fulham.

At £4m a net total of more than 50,000 managers have added him to their squad ahead of GW5, but be warned, nine Wolves defenders have registered points so far – is he destined to return to the bench?

Chilwell owners will have no such concerns. At £5.6m he may represent a pricier defensive option, but his first showing for Chelsea suggests he will be in the first team for a long time to come, having scored, assisted and kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace.

Moving further up the pitch, a second bumper gameweek for Son Heung-min has been enough to convince hundreds of thousands that the Tottenham man is going to score big this season.

Son’s four-goal haul against Southampton was followed by a blank, but a brace against Manchester United has seen a net total of more than three quarters of a million managers bring the midfielder into their side ahead of GW5.

The £9m man notched double figures for both goals and assists last season, and with six goals to his name already, looks to be just as heavily involved this time around.

Son’s team mate Harry Kane meanwhile faces a battle with his in-form countryman for FPL managers’ affections, as he and Dominic Calvert-Lewin continue to impress.

Calvert-Lewin has scored six goals in four league games so far this season, helping the Toffees to the top of the table and encouraging a net total of almost half a million managers to bring him into their side.

He has also registered the highest cumulative Threat score this season of any striker, resulting in 37 FPL points.

Kane meanwhile has just three goals but six assists – while he is second behind Calvert-Lewin for Threat among strikers, he is top of the striker charts for Creativity scores.

The Spurs man does cost £3m more than DCL, but he has actually registered more FPL points (44) so far. Our advice? If you can, buy both.