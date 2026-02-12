Ange Postecoglou offers savage response to Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur sack

Ange Postecoglou was in the studio with Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Jill Scott and Ian Wright as news broke of Thomas Frank's sacking

Spurs parted company with 'Big Ange' last summer following a topsy-turvy 2024/25 campaign in which the club won the UEFA Europa League, but also finished 17th in the Premier League table.

Postecoglou will contend that as the season progressed, European competition took priority, hence why the team finished in such an uncharacteristically lowly position. But, the Spurs hierarchy didn't quite see it that way, deciding to start afresh in the summer with Brentford's Thomas Frank.

The North Londoners spent £6.7 million to bring the Dane to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but sacked Frank earlier this week after a torrid run of two wins in 17 matches.

Ange Postecoglou: 'Sacking Frank is a fair decision'

Thomas Frank replaced 'Big Ange' at Spurs last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

There were certainly parallels between Frank's reign and Postecoglou's time at the club, performing well in Europe but failing to replicate that in the league, in addition to agonisingly lengthy injury lists.

The Australian, who most recently spent an ill-fated spell in charge at Nottingham Forest, didn't have much sympathy for his successor, or the board that sacked him eight months ago.

Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast, Postecoglou reacted to Frank's sacking: "It's a fair departure, for me. Anyone who studies the game will know that it wasn't a progression from me.

"I built that squad to play a certain way over the last couple of years.

"You walk into the Tottenham, what you see everywhere is 'To dare is to do'. It's everywhere. And yet their actions are almost the antithesis of that. It's real curious in terms of understanding, 'What are they trying to build?'

"Obviously they've built an unbelievable stadium, unbelievable training facilities, but when you look at the expenditure, particularly in their wage structure, they're not a big club."

Postecoglou enjoyed success in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos and in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic but has so far been unable to crack the Premier League with Spurs and Forest.

Former Spurs gaffer Postecoglou and defender Micky van de Ven (Image credit: Getty Images)

The head coach believes his second season at Tottenham was impacted by the club's reluctance to spend heavily on proven Premier League quality.

"At the end of my first year, when we finished fifth, for me, [it's] how do you go from fifth to really challenging? Well, we had to sign Premier League ready players, but finishing fifth that year didn't get us Champions League. We didn't have the money, so we ended up signing Dom Solanke, absolutely I was really keen, I really like him - and three teenagers.

"I was looking at Pedro Neto, [Bryan] Mbeumo and [Antoine] Semenyo at the time, Marc Guehi, because I said, if we're going to go from fifth to there, that's what the other big clubs will do in that moment."