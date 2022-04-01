FPL tips: Does Kai Havertz hold the key to mini-league glory?

While Manchester City and Liverpool battle it out for the Premier League title, it is Chelsea’s players who could propel you to mini-league glory.

That’s according to our Transfer Score at least, which combines form, cost, ownership and fixture difficulty to produce a figure hinting at the most appealing FPL prospects in weeks to come.

Ahead of gameweek 31 Kai Havertz leads the way with a huge Transfer Score of 90, courtesy of a scintillating run of form.

The Chelsea and Germany attacker has registered four goals and one assist in his last three Premier League games, returning 11 points on average per game in that period.

Havertz has been good value for his goals too, scoring more than 50 for Threat in each of his latest matches, suggesting more points could be around the corner.

The Blues’ fixture list won’t hurt his chances of adding to his tally – Chelsea face Brentford and Southampton next, while the only members of the traditional top six left for them to play are Arsenal and Manchester United.

At £7.9m and around seven per cent ownership, Havertz is affordable and possibly under-owned too.

Elsewhere at Chelsea, defender Trevoh Chalobah scores 87 on our Transfer Score thanks to a return to Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

The 22-year-old has played 90 minutes in each of Chelsea’s three latest league fixtures – against Burnley, Norwich and Newcastle – scoring 26 FPL points in that period.

Those points are courtesy of a goal, an assist and two clean sheets, demonstrating Chalobah’s ability to score points at both ends of the pitch.

Owned by just 2.8 per cent of managers and priced at £4.7m, the defender represents even better differential potential than Havertz, while Chelsea’s form only enhances his appeal.

The Blues have won their last five league games, scoring 11 goals and keeping four clean sheets in that time.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has benefitted from that steely defence, keeping three clean sheets in his last four games.

Mendy scores 62 in our Transfer Score ahead of GW31, not scoring brilliantly in any one area (apart from fixture difficulty) but representing a solid goalkeeper choice.

At £6.1m he is far from cheap, while his ownership of 11.7 per cent is neither low nor high, but a favourable fixture list enhances his appeal.

Mendy has 11 clean sheets so far this season, while last term he managed 16, the second-highest tally of any goalie (behind Manchester City’s Ederson).

While Chelsea are probably too far off the title race to compete for the trophy, they will be keen to ensure they qualify automatically for next season’s Champions League group stage.

With something to aim for then, any of these three Blues could be worth adding to your FPL squad ahead of the final stretch.