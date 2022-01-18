FPL tips: Postponements increase double gameweek potential for Gunners and Foxes

The widespread postponement of Premier League games has created a backlog of fixtures which could produce a number of double gameweeks later in the season.

Burnley may have the most unscheduled fixtures (five) but Arsenal and Leicester will more likely be of interest to FPL managers with four each.

Four for Foxes

James Maddison (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester’s unscheduled games are a mixed bag, including a home match against Norwich and away trips to Burnley, Everton and Chelsea.

Gameweek 27 is currently the only free week for Brendan Rodgers’ side, meaning there could be a number of double gameweeks to come.

James Maddison looks like the team’s star player at present – he has four goals and five assists in his last six games.

At £6.9m, and with Leicester having recently beaten Liverpool, the midfielder could be a valuable asset in any double gameweek including one of those unscheduled fixtures.

Games for Gunners

Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka (Peter Byrne/PA)

The postponement of the north London derby means Arsenal have games against Wolves (h) Tottenham (a) Liverpool (h) and Chelsea (a) yet to be scheduled.

A difficult run of fixtures, but if those don’t put you off, Bukayo Saka might be your best chance of capitalising on a handful of Arsenal double gameweeks.

The midfielder has found some goalscoring touch of late, netting four and assisting two in his last five games.

Saka also ranks in the top 10 for Threat and Creativity among midfielders, while his £6.4m value makes him an affordable option.

Toffees’ sticky schedule

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton’s run of form is woeful, yes, but the unscheduled games in their calendar represent a real chance to improve: Newcastle (h) Burnley (a) and Leicester (h).

One man who may be happy to play his part in catching Everton up is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has missed much of the season with injury.

The forward scored three goals in the opening three games of the season, and has completed two league games upon his return to the side.

Despite not scoring in either of those fixtures, the £7.9m striker managed 16 goals last term and will be keen to prove his ability by steering Everton clear of the relegation zone.

Spurs games Kane’s gain?

(John Walton/PA)

Harry Kane is another striker who will be keen to put the first half of the season behind him.

Tottenham have games against Burnley (a) Arsenal (h) and Brighton (a) yet to be scheduled, and Kane will hope he can make an impact.

The £12.3m forward has begun turning things around with three goals in his last four games, while he registered a Threat score of 80 against Watford in GW21.

Kane is no stranger to big gameweek hauls, meanwhile. Could a strong double gameweek – including one of those unscheduled fixtures – be enough to see his FPL popularity rise?