France not to blame for Benzema injury - Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps has dismissed Real Madrid's concerns over the injury suffered by Karim Benzema.

Benzema scored twice but then sustained a hamstring injury in Thursday's 4-0 win over Armenia and is potentially facing three weeks on the sidelines.

Reports in Spain suggest Madrid are angry Benzema was risked in the friendly in Nice as they had warned the France medical staff beforehand that he could be susceptible to a hamstring problem.

Deschamps looked unimpressed when the subject was raised in a news conference ahead of Sunday's clash against Denmark.

"It seems I must react to the Spanish press," he said. "There is always contact with the club, be it Real Madrid or anyone else. Our doctor talks with his counterpart at all clubs and they are kept informed.

"This is not specific to Karim, you just have to look at the number of injuries suffered in international matches."

Benzema's absence means Olivier Giroud is likely to get the nod in attack. Giroud has struggled for form at Arsenal in recent weeks and Deschamps is hoping he can find his self-belief against the Danes.

"The goal for him is to regain some confidence," he added. "He has not played much but he could have scored against Armenia. He will be part of the group to play Denmark."

Euro 2016 hosts France have won their last three friendly matches - against Portugal, Serbia and Armenia - but Deschamps has warned against his players getting carried away.

"Obviously when you win it brings a certain calmness to the squad but it's important we don't get too comfortable," he said. "I'm sure Denmark will remind us of that on Sunday. Relaxation is a French disease and I do not want to us to get a wake-up call."