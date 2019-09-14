Jose Mourinho backs Frank Lampard to be a success as Chelsea manager

Jose Mourinho has backed Frank Lampard to be a success at Chelsea.

Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge this summer to replace Maurizio Sarri in the dugout.

The former midfielder, who is Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer, is stilll relatively inexperienced as a manager, having overseen just a single season at Derby before returning to west London.

But Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles during two spells in charge of the Blues, has backed his former player to flourish.

"One thing is the player, another thing is the manager," the Portuguese said. "The player, I don't think any Chelsea fan will disagree with me if I say is one of the top five most important players of Chelsea history, and probably some will say not top five, maybe top three.

"Another thing is his managerial career, one year of experience in Derby where he showed good qualities and now he has Chelsea in his hands.

"He plays for big things. He plays Champions League, he played a European Super Cup, he had already big matches in his hands, and he has to grow up with the level of experiences, which I believe he can because he has huge experience.

"I cannot separate from the fact that football has been always in his life. He was born son of a player, he grew up [nephew] of a football manager, he became a player, he became a top player… I think he has all the conditions to succeed."

Chelsea return to action at Wolves on Saturday following the international break.

