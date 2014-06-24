Fred insists he was never fazed by criticism

Luiz Felipe Scolari's men booked their place in the last 16 at the FIFA World Cup thanks to Neymar's brace and goals from Fred and Fernandinho in Brasilia.

Fred's lacklustre performances in Brazil's opening two Group A games came under close scrutiny, but he never doubted his ability to play a role.

"I'm thrilled to have scored," the Fluminense striker told FIFA.com

"I've been getting a lot of criticism, but it hasn't upset me too much, because I know the other players in the squad are right behind me, and that has really encouraged me.

"They've seen the way I've been playing, and how I perform in training every day. Thanks to God, everything worked out.

"Now we can continue to grow together as a team. It's a vital moment for us. I want to make sure I keep scoring, and help the team progress."

Fred netted five goals during Brazil's Confederations Cup triumph last year and the 30-year-old revaled that had given him confidence heading into the knockout stages of the World Cup.

"My memories of last year give me a lot of confidence and encouragement," Fred added.

"I'm going to give all I've got to make sure I keep scoring. The whole team, not just me, took a big step forward today.

"It was a team effort, which I really depend on. When our team plays with that kind of spirit, everyone performs better."