The Liverpool 2025/26 away kit is out - and fans are all saying the same thing

The Liverpool 2025/26 away kit has been released by Adidas, their first kit with Liverpool since the 2011/12 season.

With plenty of 2025/26 Premier League kits being released, clubs are already getting optimistic about what the new campaign might bring – and in Liverpool's case, after a spectacular season in which they won the Premier League in Arne Slot's debut season, regaining their crown is the goal.

While the home shirt is exactly what you'd expect from the Reds, is the away shirt as distinctive?

The Liverpool 2025/26 away kit is simple with one design choice that has left fans divided

Liverpool 2025/26 away kit (Image credit: Adidas / Liverpool)

Liverpool are synonymous with white kits, having had an away or third kit with a white base for four consecutive years – but while other years have had an ecru or green pattern, the 2025/26 away kit, goes for off-white.

Adidas last sponsored Liverpool in 2011/12, and the third kit that year was a white shirt with blue detail – which the German manufacturer have been wise to avoid (Liverpool in blue? No way).

Liverpool go off-white for the away, with the Liverbird crest given its own shield on the chest, in a smart nod to Anfield.

But still… does it feel a little like a Manchester United shirt?

It's certainly sparked conversation among Reds that it's reminiscent of one of the club's biggest rivals – though there are touches that are quintessentially Liverpool.

Instead of using the traditional Liverbird badge on its own, the away strip presents the logo surrounded by a red shield outline, with the shield shape taking inspiration from the main stand at the original Anfield stadium from 1906.

Other than that, it's a pretty simple shirt: the cuffs are thicker than usual, making the long-sleeved version look particularly lovely, and like the home effort, the focus is on minimalism, rather than doing something over-the-top.

Image 1 of 5 Liverpool 2025/26 away kit (Image credit: Adidas / Liverpool) Liverpool 2025/26 away kit (Image credit: Adidas / Liverpool) Liverpool 2025/26 away kit (Image credit: Adidas / Liverpool) Liverpool 2025/26 away kit (Image credit: Adidas / Liverpool) Liverpool 2025/26 away kit (Image credit: Adidas / Liverpool)

“This is more than just the launch of a new kit – it marks the beginning of a 10-year relationship for LFC and Adidas,” Ben Latty, Chief Commercial Officer at the club said. “Since announcing the partnership in March, there’s been a huge sense of anticipation and excitement. This first collection sets the tone for seasons to come.”

Want a name on the back? The Merseysiders have announced Milos Kerkez (no.6), Florian Wirtz (no.7), Hugo Ekitike (no.22) and Jeremie Frimpong (no.30) all have new numbers. You're spoiled for choice.