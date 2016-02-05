Fred's doping ban extended worldwide by FIFA

Brazil and Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has been banned from all football until June after FIFA decided to extend his suspension worldwide.

Fred was initially suspended from playing in any CONMEBOL-sanctioned competitions for one year in December, which was backdated to June 2015 after he tested positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide at last year's Copa America.

Under the initial terms of the sanction, the 22-year-old was still able to feature for Shakhtar, but on Friday FIFA ruled his ban should now be extended to cover all matches.

"The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the sanction imposed on 14 December 2015 by the disciplinary committee of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on the Brazilian player Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos for an anti-doping rule violation to have worldwide effect in accordance with article 136 ff. of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," a statement from football's governing body read.

"As a consequence, Mr Rodrigues de Paula Santos is suspended worldwide for one (1) year as of 27 June 2015 in accordance with the terms of the decision passed by the disciplinary committee of CONMEBOL.

"This suspension covers all types of matches, including domestic, international, friendly and official fixtures.

"Mr Rodrigues de Paula Santos, his club FC Shakhtar Donetsk, the CBF, the Football Federation of Ukraine, CONMEBOL and UEFA have today all been notified of the decision of the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee."