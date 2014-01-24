Freedman tips Zaha to shine at Cardiff

The 21-year-old winger has not started a Premier League game for the champions since completing his permanent move to Old Trafford from Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

Big things were expected of Zaha, who was outstanding for Palace as they secured promotion to the top flight in the 2012/13 campaign, but his United career has not yet taken off and he is expected to join Cardiff on loan for the rest of the season.

Bolton manager Freedman knows all about Zaha's ability having managed him at Palace, and he expects the England Under-21 international to make an impact at Cardiff.

The Scotsman said: "Wilfried was in the Palace team from a very young age, 16, and so he only understands first-team football and Saturday afternoons.

"If he goes to Cardiff, he'll slip straight back into that routine. This is a first team player who's comfortable in that environment.

"He’s not had the first team opportunities at Old Trafford he would like, but I still think it was the right move for him – you don't ignore Manchester United rapping on your door.

"However, there’s no doubt he'll be a success. It takes time to adapt – Cristiano Ronaldo was the same.

"This move to Cardiff is a great one for him, it will get him some Premier League football and he'll be stronger for it.

"Wilfried has never been tested in this way; this last six months will be a massive test for him, but he's a strong character and he'll come through that."