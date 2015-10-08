Freixa critical of Barcelona over Turan absence

Former Barcelona director Toni Freixa believes the Liga champions should be able to register Arda Turan despite a FIFA transfer ban and has criticised the club for not forcing the issue.

Turan joined from Atletico Madrid during the close-season but is unable to play until 2016 due to Barcelona being under a transfer ban for breaching rules relating to registering youth players.

Following a serious knee injury sustained by Rafinha last month, Barca approached FIFA and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over the possibility of fast-tracking Turan's registration.

A club statement urged FIFA to provide "a more concrete answer" on the issue and opened up the possibility of taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Freixa, who ran unsuccessfully to become Barcelona president in July, does not feel such steps need to be taken.

"I don't think it is anything for FIFA to [be] complaining about because they don't have any jurisdiction in this case," he told Sport.

"It is as simple as starting proceedings with the LFP [to register Turan] and getting a medical tribunal to rule if Rafinha's injury is long-term or not.

"[Barcelona] have not done this and I don't understand it. As of now, Barcelona should go to the Spanish Federation to get the license and if not, then to the Spanish Sports Council, because [Spain's sports minister] Miguel Cardenal has already said he would assist Barça.

"There's no need to wait for FIFA or to go to the CAS, who will not resolve it before January."

Aleix Vidal, who joined Barca from Sevilla in the close-season, is also prevented from representing his new club until January.