French free agent Tony Andreu makes Ross County move

Ross County have signed former Hamilton and St Mirren midfielder Tony Andreu.

The 32-year-old has been a free agent since being released by Saints at the end of last season.

The Frenchman joins on a contract until the end of the campaign.

After making his first signing as County boss, John Hughes said: “We are delighted to add Tony to the group. Tony has good experience in the Scottish Premiership and will certainly add that experience to the team.

“Over his time in the game, Tony has shown on many occasions how important a part he can play in teams.

“You can look at his times with Hamilton, St Mirren and other clubs and see he can add that bit of quality to the teams he has played with.”

Andreu moved to Scotland in 2012 when he joined Livingston from Stade Nyonnais and later switched from Hamilton to Norwich in a £1million deal.

He had loan spells at Rotherham and Dundee United before joining Coventry, from where he rejoined Accies on loan.

The creative midfielder then made 36 appearances in one curtailed campaign for St Mirren.