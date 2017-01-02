Frustrated Klopp questions refereeing decision after Sunderland draw

Liverpoool manager Jurgen Klopp has questioned the decision that led to Sunderland's second penalty in a 2-2 Premier League draw on Monday, while also criticising the hectic festive schedule.

Klopp's men twice threw away the lead, with goals from Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane cancelled out by Jermain Defoe spot-kicks.

Sunderland could have had a third penalty but Emre Can's handball in the box went unpunished with the score at 1-1.

Klopp, however, decided to focus on Defoe's second goal, which came after Mane's arm stretched out of the wall at a Sebastian Larsson free-kick to make contact with the ball in the penalty area.

The German, who acknowledges Mane's handball did happen, has issues with the award of the initial free-kick, which came after Defoe was deemed to have been brought down by Lucas just outside the box.

"I didn't think it was a foul for the free-kick before the second penalty," he said. "It was very difficult.

"I know we can play better football, but I'm not sure we could have played better because we played two days ago [against Manchester City].

"But you all want to see these games, obviously."

Asked whether he felt the result, which leaves Liverpool five points adrift of leaders Chelsea having played a game more, could be pivotal in the title race, Klopp added: "No it could not. There are a lot of games to go."

A visibly frustrated Klopp struggled for the words to sum up his feelings on the match.

"I have no answers. Not because of the result but because... I knew before that I would not be sure what I have to say afterwards because two games in two days is difficult," he said.

"But we did well for this, probably, I think. But I'm not sure."