Fryers excited for European experience

The 21-year-old made seven appearances in the UEFA Europa League in 2013-14 - six of those as starts - as Spurs reached the last 16.

Fryers featured in the second legs of Tottenham's ties against Dnipro and Benfica, assisting a goal for Emmanuel Adebayor in the former, and the ex-Manchester United man has now developed a taste for continental action.

"I've been involved in some important games in Europe this season and I've enjoyed the experience," he told the club's official website.

"I remember getting the assist for Ade's winning goal when we came back to beat Dnipro at home - that was a great moment.

"I remember I switched it to him, he took it down and slotted it past the keeper. He's really shown what it takes this season.

"Then we had that tough game in Portugal with Sandro and I at the back. We obviously weren't used to playing there together but we just got on with it and concentrated, focused and it felt like I'd played there with him for a long time.

"I think I can now take all these positives into next season and see what happens."