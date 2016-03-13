Fuchs thinks Premier League is more exciting than 'boring' Bundesliga

Christian Fuchs says the Bundesliga is boring, adding that Leicester City's place at the top of the Premier League is not the result of a decline in English football.

Fuchs spent seven years plying his trade in Germany in spells at Bochum, Mainz and Schalke, before arriving at the King Power Stadium ahead of the 2015-16 season.

The Austrian has played an important part in Leicester's surprise surge to the top of the Premier League, making 23 appearances.

Fuchs enjoys the unpredictability of English football, claiming the top flight in Germany is too dull with Bayern Munich on course to wrap up the title for a fourth successive season.

"Honestly, I think the Bundesliga is boring. In 95 per cent of cases Bayern win the match. In England, the level is much higher and anyone can beat anyone," he told Bild am Sonntag.

"The game is allowed to flow much more [in England]. That's really cool. I enjoy all my bruises every week."

Leicester hold a five-point advantage over second-placed Tottenham with nine games remaining and are closing in on a first Premier League title.

The 29-year-old puts their impressive season down to the magnificent spirit inside the club, though he always believed they were capable of it.

"[It is] primarily the result of hard work. In addition, the club is an absolute oasis of wellbeing. Everybody fights and runs for one another, there is no envy. We just go out, want to have fun and win," added Fuchs.

"It makes me proud but it's not entirely surprising. I noticed the potential of the team in the summer training camp.

"The rest of the league is not bad, but we are just as good. It is a huge pleasure to play for this club."

Captain Wes Morgan praised the influence of coach Claudio Ranieri in his first season at the helm, highlighting his expletive-laden relationship with high scorer Jamie Vardy.

"He is quite funny. He has a few one-liners, and the relationship between him and Vards [Vardy] is the best – there is a lot of swearing involved but both give as good as they get," said the centre-back.

"At the same time there is definitely that fine line of how far to push him and he has made us know who is boss when it is time to be the boss."