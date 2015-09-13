Fulham 2 Blackburn Rovers 1: Bowyer's men still winless after goal-line controversy

Blackburn Rovers remain without a win in the Championship this season after falling to a controversial 2-1 loss at Fulham.

The visitors were denied a late equaliser at Craven Cottage when Ryan Fredericks' clearance cannoned off Grant Hanley and clearly crossed the line before Jamie O'Hara intervened, but the goal was not awarded.

It would have capped a fine comeback from Gary Bowyer's side, who were two down at the break following efforts from Ross McCormack and Moussa Dembele.

Jordan Rhodes' penalty reduced the deficit and Rovers pushed for an equaliser, only to be denied by a mixture of wasteful finishing and good goalkeeping from Andy Lonergan.

But their biggest grievance will be the goal that never was, which denied them what would have been just a fourth point of the campaign.

Fulham, meanwhile, climb to 11th.