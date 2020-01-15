Fulham striker Mitrovic out for up to three weeks with ankle ligament damage

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will be sidelined for up to three weeks with an ankle ligament injury, manager Scott Parker has confirmed.

Mitrovic, who has scored 26 goals this season, limped out of the Cottagers’ 1-0 win at Hull on Saturday with 10 minutes remaining, with scans subsequently confirming the extent of the problem.

The 25-year-old Serbia international is now poised to miss at least the next three matches, including Fulham’s FA Cup fourth-round trip to Manchester City.

Speaking at a press conference, Parker said: “It’s not ideal when your leading goalscorer gets injured. He’s tweaked his ankle ligaments.

“When you start seeing your key players being injured, it’s not nice, but that’s what you have a squad for.

“When it initially happened we were nervous, and he left the stadium in a boot.

“But since then he’s had a scan and we’re hoping he’ll be all right in the next two or three weeks.

“Mitro’s a player who has had very few injuries and he’s quite robust.”