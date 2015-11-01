Funes Mori enjoying Everton 'dream'

Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori said he is prepared for a lengthy run in the first-team following the injury to first choice centre-back and captain Phil Jagielka.

England international Jagielka is expected to be sidelined for two months after suffering knee ligament damage against Arsenal last week.

Funes Mori, who joined the Goodison Park club from Argentina's River Plate during the off-season, insisted he is unfazed by the prospect of being thrown into action.

"As a kid I always watched the Premier League, so when Everton came in for me I had no doubts," he said.

"For me this is the best league in Europe, playing in it is a dream come true."

The 24-year-old made his debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in September before starting in the Merseyside derby against fierce rivals Liverpool.

Funes Mori revealed he spoke with compatriots Martin Demichelis and Pablo Zabaleta - both at Manchester City - ahead of the move to England.

"They both recommended it," Funes Mori added. "Mostly for the fish and chips, actually, but they said I would have no problems with English football.

"They said it would be faster and more intense than I was used to, and it is, but I don’t mind that.

"I am here to adapt and learn, and so far I am enjoying it a lot. To be honest, I didn't think I would break into the first-team so quickly but as a footballer you have to be ready for these moments.

"Like I said, I followed English football a lot back home," he continued. "I knew about Everton, what sort of a club it was, and I knew about Roberto Mart'nez.

"Since the first moment I spoke with him and he told me how I would fit into the team it has been great. He likes to play from the back and he has confidence in me.

"His way of playing is very comfortable to me, I couldn't ask for anything more."