Funes Mori: I almost joined Chelsea

Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori revealed he was close to joining Premier League champions Chelsea but passport problems scuppered the move.

Funes Mori completed his transfer from River Plate to Everton on deadline day, and the Argentina international made his debut in a 3-1 win against Chelsea last week.

The 24-year-old could have been playing for Chelsea, if not for red tape preventing him from making the switch to London, having trialled at Stamford Bridge.

"It can be said that it's my second spell at England - I did a trial for Chelsea a few years ago alongside with my twin brother," Funes Mori was quoted as saying.

"We stayed at Chelsea for two weeks but had to leave because we didn't have a European passport.

"Well, I still don't have a European passport but Everton truly wanted me. So now I hope to be ready and get used to playing in the Premier League as soon as possible."