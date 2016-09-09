Gabriel explains Europa League omission

Gabriel Barbosa says Inter made a conscious decision to leave him out of their Europa League squad in order to help him adapt to his new home in Italy.

Inter completed the signing of Brazil international Gabriel from Santos last week, but the forward – along with fellow new San Siro arrival Joao Mario – was not registered for continental competition.

The Nerazzurri's problems with UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulationa were reported as the reason behind leaving the freshly signed duo out of the squad.

However, Gabriel claims the decision was down Inter's desire to help him settle in Italy, and is confident of featuring in the competition in the new year.

"It is Inter's decision to leave me in Italy a bit more [by leaving out of Europa League]," said Gabriel.

"It will be a lot of trips in the first half of the season and they want me to adapt.

"I wanted to play a lot, but it's the start, the first phase, after I can be entered and play normally."

The 20-year-old has been delighted by the attention Inter have paid to all aspects of his move from Brazil, and he hopes to be able to repay them by carrying his Santos form into Serie A.

"Inter help with everything, house, car, pretty much everything. What I have to do is play football really, because Inter take care of my parents and my sister," added Gabriel.

"Inter surprised me in all aspects. They take care of everything, things you cannot even imagine. They are attentive to everything that happens to me.

"It's a new team. I must adapt, earn a place, train hard. At Santos it was very easy to play. I knew everyone, knew all the movements of my team-mates.

"Now I have to create it there, but I'm sure it will be alright."