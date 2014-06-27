Gago insists Argentina don't depend on Messi

Messi has starred at the FIFA World Cup so far, scoring in each of Argentina's three Group F wins to have four goals in total.

Alejandro Sabella's men have been accused of depending on Messi, but Gago said that was not the case.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's round-of-16 clash against Switzerland, the Boca Juniors midfielder said they were just using Messi's strengths to make the team better.

"We have to enjoy Leo. Having him on the squad and with his current level and knowing he can win a game at any time," Gago said.

"I do not know if it is a dependency, he is the best player in the world and we must try to take advantage of that in every way.

"When he scores two goals, when he scores one, when he scores the winning goal it is important.

"I don't think we entirely depend on him but we do try to take advantage of him and enjoy his performance."

If Argentina do depend on Messi, they may do even more so with news forward Sergio Aguero appears set to miss the rest of the World Cup with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Ricky Alvarez said he believes Argentina have the depth to cover for the Manchester City star.

"Of course the discomfort that Sergio felt is not a good thing for Argentina. However, we must wait to hear what the doctor says," he said.

"Everybody talks about the group, and these are the situations where the group has to step up. If he has to be out some games, to rest and to get well, the one who plays in his place will try his best.

"Everyone here wants to play and I think in these cases is when the group we talk about so much, must step up."