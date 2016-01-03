Gala's Grosskreutz has Stuttgart medical

Kevin Grosskreutz has undergone a medical at Bundesliga club Stuttgart as they work on thrashing out a deal with Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Grosskreutz, a World Cup winner with Germany, signed for Gala in the last transfer window but has yet to play for the club as his move from Borussia Dortmund was completed after the deadline in Turkey.

FIFA subsequently denied Gala permission to play Grosskreutz until January, but rumours soon circulated that he was in unsettled in Istanbul and speculation gathered pace that he could reunite with former Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

However, the 27-year-old now looks set to return to Germany with Stuttgart, but sport executive Robin Dutt stressed that a deal is not yet finalised.

"The agreement with Galatasaray on a transfer is pending," he told the club's official website. "We hope that the agreement is carried out promptly.

"Kevin brings excellent footballing qualities and an absolute winning mentality. He can be used in various positions and would be an enormous gain for our squad. After the unfortunate time in Istanbul Kevin is eager to finally play football."

Stuttgart also confirmed that a loan deal has been agreed for Dynamo Kiev striker Artem Kravets, although there are still formalities to finalise on that transfer as well.