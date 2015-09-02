Galatasaray unable to play Grosskreutz

FIFA has ruled Galatasaray cannot register Kevin Grosskreutz to play, having failed to beat the Turkish Super Lig transfer deadline in their attempts to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Galatasaray appealed the FIFA in order to complete a €6.6million swoop for the Germany international on Tuesday, claiming that the organisation's Transfer Matching System (TMS) had crashed, preventing them from meeting Monday's deadline.

FIFA rejected Gala's appeal, but the Turkish champions have gone ahead with the deal, despite being unable to register Grosskreutz as a player until January.

It leaves Grosskreutz in a state of limbo, unable to play until January – although he will train with Gala until he becomes available and can play in any friendly matches.