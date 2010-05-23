Gallas flips in dune buggy race
By app
TIGNES - France defender William Gallas rolled over while taking part in a dune buggy race at the team's World Cup training camp in the French Alps on Sunday.
Gallas got out of the buggy and waved to his team-mates to indicate he had not been hurt in the crash, a Reuters photographer at the scene reported.
The defender escaped with just a graze on his left hand, a team spokesman said.
The former Arsenal skipper is recovering from a calf injury and has been back in training for several days, suggesting he will be fit to take part in the June 11-July 11 finals in South Africa.
France, in a week-long training camp at this scenic ski village, have been taking part in activities such as hiking up a glacier and an introduction to biathlon, a mixture of cross-country skiing and shooting.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.