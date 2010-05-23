Gallas flips in dune buggy race

Gallas got out of the buggy and waved to his team-mates to indicate he had not been hurt in the crash, a Reuters photographer at the scene reported.

The defender escaped with just a graze on his left hand, a team spokesman said.

The former Arsenal skipper is recovering from a calf injury and has been back in training for several days, suggesting he will be fit to take part in the June 11-July 11 finals in South Africa.

France, in a week-long training camp at this scenic ski village, have been taking part in activities such as hiking up a glacier and an introduction to biathlon, a mixture of cross-country skiing and shooting.

