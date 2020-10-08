Gallery: Namibia fight back to hold Bafana Bafana
Enjoy a photo gallery of Bafana Bafana during their international friendly clash against Namibia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Thursday evening.
The South African national team were held to a 1-1 draw against the Brave Warriors after Absalom Limbondi 54th minute striker cancelled out Luther Singh 18th minute opener.
South Africa will now prepare for their next international friendly against Zambia at the same venue on Sunday with kick-off set for 14:30pm.
Here is a gallery of images from Bafana's clash against Namibia:
