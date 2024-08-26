Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?

It's time for our latest FourFourTwo quiz and this one's for the geography fans out there.

We've drawn up 20 line-ups consisting of flags only and want you to name the team from the players' nationalities. The flags are – funnily enough – in the positions that those players played. Make sense?

So, whether it's an all-English centre-back pairing, a Spanish midfield or a South American attack, you've got to figure out the club sides from the nationalities in each position.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: -) QUIZ Can you tell us which movies and TV shows these 20 football shirts are from?

All of these line-ups won finals, which should help. We just need the team name.

You may not remember the specific game, but here's a tip: you can recognise some of the players. For example, who had a Bosnian striker in a front two? Who had an all-French left flank?

There are 20 teams to guess and there's no time limit for this one. Good luck!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

