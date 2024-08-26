Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?

The latest FourFourTwo quiz is one for the flag enthusiasts out there

Champions League with a line-up
(Image credit: Future)

It's time for our latest FourFourTwo quiz and this one's for the geography fans out there. 

We've drawn up 20 line-ups consisting of flags only and want you to name the team from the players' nationalities. The flags are – funnily enough – in the positions that those players played. Make sense?

