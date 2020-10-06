Gallery: Sundowns first training session under Mokwena, Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns held their first training sessions under the new leadership of joint head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.

The duo was appointed as co-coaches of Sundowns following the departure of Pitso Mosimane, who was recently appointed as the new coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Mngqithi and Mokwena put the team through their paces as they prepare for their opening game against Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on 18 October.

View a photo gallery of Mngqithi and Mokwena's first session:

