Galliani hopeful over Ancelotti deal

Adriano Galliani hopes Milan can tug on the heart-strings of Carlo Ancelotti and lure him back to San Siro for a second stint in charge.

Ancelotti is in demand following his exit from Real Madrid earlier this week, and Milan are hoping to gazump any other potential suitors and agree a deal with the 55-year-old.

However, Milan are not at the same level as the club he previously managed between 2001 and 2009, so chief executive Galliani knows they have a tough job to convince Ancelotti to return.

"He will give us his final answer next Wednesday," Galliani told Sport Mediaset after a meeting with the former Chelsea boss.

"According to Carlo the decision is 50-50, but we are hoping that on Wednesday it will become 100 per cent, but I fear it may become zero.

"We agree on everything, we will see what he says.

"In any case our bond with [current coach] Filippo Inzaghi will not end, we'll see what happens."