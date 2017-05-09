Galtier to leave Saint-Etienne

Christophe Galtier has confirmed he will step down as Saint-Etienne head coach at the end of the Ligue 1 season.

After taking charge of the 10-time Ligue 1 champions in 2009, Galtier steered Les Verts away from relegation danger and into regular European contention, as well as winning the 2013 Coupe de la Ligue - the club hailing his "remarkable work" in a statement which also praised his "revival" of the former greats of French football.

Having achieved top-six finishes in each of the past four seasons, Saint-Etienne are seventh with three games to play in 2016-17 and reached the Europa League knockout rounds before defeat to Manchester United.

With a return to continental action next season looking like slipping through their fingers, Galtier will step aside.

[COMMUNIQUÉ] Christophe Galtier quittera l' en fin de saison May 9, 2017

"Being in charge of ASSE for seven years was an honour and a source of pride for me," Galtier said in a statement.

"I thank ASSE for allowing me to grow as a manager. I recognised myself in the values of the club and its fans.

"I thank [chairmen] Bernard Caiazzo and Ronald Romeyer for placing their trust in me.

"I want to thank all of the players and the members of staff without whom this adventure would never have been possible.

"Thanks also to all the fans for their support and for having encouraged the team to push itself to its limits."

Galtier could still have a say in the Ligue 1 title race, with a final game in charge at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard coming in Sunday's fixture against champions Paris Saint-Germain, before ASSE head to table-toppers Monaco and the coach's reign is rounded off at Nancy.