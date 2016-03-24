Gameiro: Barcelona rumours good for me

Sevilla striker Kevin Gameiro has welcomed rumours linking him with a possible move to Barcelona.

Reports in Spain this week have claimed that technical director Ariedo Braida has placed the 28-year-old on a transfer wish list after Luis Enrique made it clear he wants to reinforce forward options before next season.

Gameiro says the speculation underlines his good form for the Europa League holders, but insists his sole focus is on a strong end to the campaign at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as Sevilla pursue two trophies and a top-four finish.

"It's good for me. But I have two years left on my contract and I'm happy at Sevilla," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"At the moment I'm only thinking about Sevilla, where I'm very comfortable. I only think about the team, about working. I hope we have chances in the Europa League, La Liga and the final of the Copa del Rey at the end of the season."

Gameiro, who moved to La Liga from Paris Saint-Germain in 2013, has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Sevilla this season.