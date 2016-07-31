Gameiro: Griezmann and I will score lots of goals

France international Kevin Gameiro says he expects to score plenty of goals with new team-mate and compatriot Antoine Griezmann after joining Atletico Madrid.

The former Sevilla star is the latest addition to Diego Simeone's squad and arrives at his new club having scored 30 goals in all competitions last season.

And Gameiro fully expects the goals to keep flowing alongside Griezmann as he hopes to help Atletico to a LaLiga title and a maiden Champions League trophy.

"[Griezmann] is a great French player like myself and I am sure we will make a lot of goals together," he told reporters.

"Though has not called me yet, he is on vacation," he joked.

Gameiro said he was delighted to join Atletico, despite reported interest from Barcelona, saying that the mentality and style of Simeone suited him better.

"I am very happy to be here and to play in a big club like Atletico," he said.

"I talked to [Simeone] on the phone and he told me he loved me and that we will have a great season.

"I like the Atletico team and mentality. I think I can do many things here this year. I did not hesitate to come, had everything clear."