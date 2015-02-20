Garcia calls for attitude change from Roma

Head coach Garcia watched his side throw away a one-goal lead at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday as Feyenoord earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash.

It continued a frustrating start to 2015 that has seen Roma win three times in all competitions and although only Fiorentina have beaten them – in the Coppa Italia – Garcia's men are beginning to see their season unravel.

League leaders Juventus already have a seven-point advantage and allowing Feyenoord to grab an away goal puts Roma's participation in European competition in doubt.

"I'll say again that it's a mental thing rather than a physical problem," said Garcia when assessing his side's run of form.

"It's a normal reaction to try and hold onto a half-time lead, but we won't cause our opponents problems with this kind of mindset.

"We should learn from this, we need to keep up the pressing from the first half. We know what we have to do and the main thing is getting our confidence back up again.

"Allowing the opposition to have possession of the ball isn't the problem, but we should avoid dropping too deep more. The right attitude is to always push forwards."

Thursday's draw in the Italian capital was marred by trouble as Feyenoord fans were arrested for damaging the Barcaccia fountain prior to kick-off.