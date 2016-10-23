Garcia hails Marseille team spirit after PSG draw

Newly Marseille coach Rudi Garcia praised his side's team spirit in repelling Paris Saint-Germain's attacking talent for 90 minutes to secure a 0-0 draw in his first game in charge.

Marseille failed to register a shot on goal during the game on Sunday, but limited the Ligue 1 champions to few opportunities, with Edinson Cavani's late effort their only clear-cut opportunity.

Garcia was appointed on Thursday by new American owner Frank McCourt, and the ex-Roma coach said he was impressed by Marseille's organisation throughout the game.

"There's been a real team spirit," reported the club's official Twitter page.

"I asked for two things before the game - solidarity and cohesion. Both have been fully met.

"I don't think many people would have thought we'd finish this game with a draw."

He reserved special praise for the performances of Florian Thauvin and Rolando, the latter who he recalled to the starting line-up and shone at the heart of the Marseille defence.

"Florian Thauvin gave much of himself. He's a smart player who is in service of the team," Garcia said.

"Rolando was huge tonight. For a player without matches in his legs it was a big performance."