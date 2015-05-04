Garcia lauds 'impressive' Roma

Roma coach Rudi Garcia described his team's win over Genoa as crucial after they returned to second in Serie A.

Seydou Doumbia and Alessandro Florenzi were on the scoresheet in the 2-0 win as Roma climbed above Lazio.

Late in the season, the win helped Garcia's men take a huge step towards securing UEFA Champions League qualification.

"We were impressive today both physically and tactically. We switched to a 4-4-2 after the break and that made us more balanced," he said.

"After the Atalanta draw, it was important for us mentally to build on the Sassuolo win and get a victory at home.

"Winning at home is vital in terms of qualifying for the Champions League. The fans were great today and all stuck together. That can be really important for our team."

Doumbia opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a neat finish after an error at the back, while Florenzi sealed the victory on the counter-attack.

Garcia lauded his side for their approach.

"It was a good performance from us today and we showed great team spirit, that was vital," he said.

"We knew how Genoa were going to defend by putting men on us all over the pitch. We got the first goal at a good time, but the second came a little late on... for the hearts of the Roma fans.

"It was the right performance from us in terms of tactics, technique and mentality."