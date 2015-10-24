Garcia: No problem with Dzeko

Roma coach Rudi Garcia has laughed off suggestions that he is not happy with Edin Dzeko's performances and has revealed that he could return to the starting XI in Sunday's Serie A match against Fiorentina.

Dzeko has scored just once in eight appearances in all competitions since joining Roma from Manchester City and has not found the net since late August.

A knee injury has prevented him from proving his worth in recent weeks, yet Garcia remains confident the attacker will come good at Roma.

"Edin is a great player and a real champion," the Roma coach said at a media conference on Saturday.

"We signed him because he is a very complete and all-round player. Dzeko is not a problem for us. He provides us with another option.

"He could start Sunday's game or come off the bench at some point. He needs wingers who can serve him and who also know when to make a run forward."

Dzeko's return is not the only good news for Roma as Daniele De Rossi also appears to be match fit in time for Sunday's encounter at the Artemio Franchi.

"Daniele is feeling better. He needs another 24 hours, but he will be there on Sunday," Garcia added.

He has been carrying a knock since the game against Empoli last week, but he has been training again after two days of rest. I am confident he can play on Sunday."