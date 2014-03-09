Garcia not fearing Getafe sack amid winless run

Defeat to rock-bottom Real Betis on Saturday sees Getafe sit a point outside the relegation zone and with no Liga win since November pressure is beginning to build on Garcia.

As they continue to slip down the league table Garcia admitted he would understand if president Angel Torres decided to replace him.

"If the president decides that's what is best (sacking him) then I won't have any problems with it," he said.

"But if I stay I'll be back in work on Monday, with the same enthusiasm as always.

"If he feels someone else is better to take the team forward then I'll be professional and accept it, without any problems or bad words."

The 41-year-old has been in charge at Getafe since 2011, and is out of contract at the end of the current season.