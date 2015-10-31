Garcia: Roma must be more ruthless

Rudi Garcia wants Roma to become more ruthless in front of goal following their defeat to Inter.

With Samir Handanovic in fine form, Edin Dzeko was unable to find the back of the net for the ninth successive outing in all competitions, while Miralem Pjanic and Mohamed Salah were also denied by the Inter goalkeeper as they succumbed to a 1-0 loss at San Siro.

And while Garcia refused to lay the blame for the defeat with his forwards, he warned they must improve in the final third.

"I don't think we deserved to lose tonight. It's not just the stats that reveal that," Garcia said.

"We're to blame as well because we weren't clinical enough in front of goal.

"The forwards in no way let us down. Dzeko needs to play more to find that initial burst of pace.

"Inter closed down all the space up top tonight. Only Salah was occasionally able to find some.

"Our issue today was shooting too close to the opposition keeper. He was man of the match and stopped us from scoring.

"We didn't finish well, we weren't ruthless enough in front of goal. We have to address that immediately."

The defeat saw Roma surrender top spot in Serie A to Inter, but the Frenchman does not feel it will have a major impact on their title challenge.

"Top spot won't be decided tonight and I'm sure that if we keep playing like this we'll win a lot of games," Garcia added.