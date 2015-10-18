Garcia: Roma victory down to tactical change

Roma coach Rudi Garcia said his team's 3-1 victory over Empoli at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday was due to a tactical switch made at half-time.

The change to a 4-4-2 meant Roma were able to control the play with an extra man in midfield, according to Garcia.

Garcia was pleased with his team's third straight Serie A win and said his side "bossed the game" after a tough first half.

"Empoli caused us all sorts of problems, especially in the first half when they harried us high up the pitch," he said.

"In the first 45 minutes we tried to exploit the space behind their back line but we couldn't make the breakthrough.

"We changed formation after the break and went with 4-4-2 so could have more men in midfield.

"We were well set out after that."

After scoring three goals, two of which came via set-pieces, Garcia still rued conceding.

"It's a shame we conceded that goal because it made me rethink the third substitution I wanted to make," he said.

"It's good that we’re scoring lots but we always concede at least one."

Garcia and Roma, who are second in Serie A, face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday.