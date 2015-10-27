Garcia shrugs off Roma title talk

Roma coach Rudi Garcia is remaining calm and collected amid talk of his side being the favourites to win the Serie A title this season.

The Giallorossi leapfrogged Fiorentina when they beat Paulo Sousa's men 2-1 away from home last weekend to go top of league.

Garcia will be hoping talk of title favouritism will not affect his players' frame of mind ahead of another big match at home to Udinese on Wednesday.

"We're not moved by being made favourites; I like the attitude of the lads. They're top because they deserve it," Garcia told a news conference on Tuesday.

"At this point the table doesn't matter, you have to take it one game at a time and the right attitude is to always think that the next one is the most important."

The former Lille coach was keen to stress how much of an effort his side have made to earn top spot on the table, with every player working hard to earn their places in the XI.

"The star is the team, I think, also because we have great players. But the star must remain the team. If everyone plays for the team, the team then helps the individuals to shine."

The 51-year-old Frenchman also told reporters that his side will not set out merely to retain top spot, but actively seek a bigger lead.

"We will not defend the first place, we want to attack the three points ... we want to make sure win as many games as possible because winning makes us feel good in the standings."