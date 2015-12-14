Garcia welcomes Real Madrid challenge

Rudi Garcia says Roma face a tough task to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League after they were drawn against Real Madrid in the round of 16, but the coach has stressed they will give their all to cause an upset.

The Stadio Olimpico side only just made it through the group stages after collecting six points from as many games, losing 6-1 to Barcelona on matchday five before recording a scoreless draw at home to BATE to seal second place.

Madrid by contrast cruised through Group A, finishing first and thrashing Malmo 8-0 on matchday six to sign off in style, leaving Garcia to acknowledge his side are the underdogs in the knockout tie.

"Real Madrid will be favourites," Garcia told the official UEFA website.

"We faced Barcelona in the group stage and now Real Madrid, but we are in the Champions League for this reason.

"In February we will have a few players back from injury and we will be ready to give everything. All the lads are ready and looking forward to this game."

Roma CEO Italo Zanzi, meanwhile, is adamant the club does not fear Real Madrid and has vowed they will be ready for Cristiano Ronaldo and his illustrious team-mates.

"There aren't any easy fixtures at this stage – every team will be tough to face," Zanzi stated.

"It will be a good contest against Real. We always say that we respect every team but we fear no one. We tackle Champions League games with the same self-belief as we do Serie A.

"As for Cristiano Ronaldo, we'll be ready both for him and the rest of the side."