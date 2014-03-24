Garcia writes off Roma Scudetto hopes

The Stadio Olimpico outfit currently sit 14 points adrift of leaders Juventus with a game in hand, while Napoli are a further six points behind in third.

But Garcia now feels his side's sole focus should be to cling on to second spot.

"We'll keep battling to hold on to second place," he said. "I think that's the only realistic target now, despite our injuries.

"We're still not sure of second place, we mustn't let up. We have to make sure we win at home tomorrow (against Torino).

"What do we need to reach Juventus' level? They've had a record-breaking season so far, but then so have we."

Following the arrival of club president James Pallotta in the Italian capital, Garcia refused to make any comment on his future as head coach beyond the current campaign.

"President Pallotta landed in Rome today," Garcia continued. "He has a very important event on Wednesday with the stadium presentation.

"My future? I'm focused solely on the game that my team has to play against Torino tomorrow."

Roma's 10-game winning start to the season came to an end with a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in Turin in November, and Garcia hopes his players can put that clash behind them.

"Our 10-game winning streak ended against Torino after a number of refereeing mistakes, but anyone can make mistakes," he added.

"We played well in that game against Torino, but all that matters now is tomorrow's match. We want to push on."

Garcia also confirmed that full-back Maicon (knee) would face a late fitness test ahead of the fixture.