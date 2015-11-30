Garde confident Villa will survive

Remi Garde is confident that relegation-threatened Aston Villa can turn their form around and remain in the Premier League.

The Frenchman replaced Tim Sherwood as manager earlier in November and is yet to win his first game - the club sit bottom of the table with five points from 14 matches played.

However, the former Lyon coach is sure the team can make the necessary improvements to end a run of 13 top-flight outings without a win and move towards safety.

"I still believe that we can do it," Garde is quoted as saying on Villa's official website.

"But I'm not silly. I know that every game we don't win makes it more and more difficult.

"But the challenge is still there. We are seven points from safety and we have only one thing to do which is to work.

"[I am confident] because I'm professional, because I've got a group of players who at the moment are very unfortunate."

Garde believes the key to improvement will be striking the right balance between attacking and defending on a consistent basis.

"The way we were playing – especially offensively – was quite entertaining and it is the way I think we can win games," he added.

"Against Watford we were not lucky. We were especially poor defensively because we conceded three goals, so you cannot say the opposite.

"But then against Manchester City we defended very well. We attacked quite well against Watford and one day we will have both and win the game."

Next up for Villa is a trip to face Southampton on Saturday.