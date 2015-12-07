Garde to recall Grealish from the cold

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde will bring Jack Grealish in from the cold in an attempt to arrest the basement club's alarming Premier League form.

Grealish was banished from the first team after being pictured in a nightclub following a 4-0 loss to Everton last month, leading to Garde accusing the young midfielder of lacking professionalism.

But after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Southampton, Garde revealed Grealish is to be recalled as Villa - seven points adrift of safety - bid to climb the table.

"Jack Grealish will play with the reserve team on Monday and probably join the group after that," Garde told reporters.

The 20-year-old has only featured in one of Garde's four matches in charge so far, with Villa taking just two points from those fixtures.

Despite Joleon Lescott's first goal for Villa securing a point at St Mary's, Garde's men slipped even further from safety after strugglers AFC Bournemouth, Sunderland and Newcastle United won.

Garde revealed he is looking forward to going up against his former mentor Arsene Wenger in Villa's next match, having been a part of the Arsenal squad that were double winners in 1998.

"It's a very good feeling [to face Arsenal again]. But my personal feelings are not very important," he said.

"Of course I have very good memories and a strong relationship with this English football club but I know that it is a very good side and they will come to Villa Park to win the game."